By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning his federal counterpart to stay out of the way of the…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Republican lawmakers took the first steps Tuesday to strip Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of some of her…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is telling Maricopa County officials they can no longer use the election…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A self-described nonpartisan watchdog group is demanding immediate access to all the documents and…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.Kory…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The state's top election officials is threatening to go to court unless the procedures being used by the…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out what is likely the last legal challenge remaining about the…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A Twitter site being run by the man the Senate has overseeing the audit of the 2020 election is trying…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizonans are entitled to see the policies and procedures being used in the Senate's audit of the 2020…