© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Government

Senator-Elect Lynne Pancrazi and a New Year for Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 7, 2013 at 7:00 PM MST
Senator Lynne Pancrazi.jpg
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
/

Arizona Edition interviews newly-elected Senator Lynne Pancrazi and Yuma locals share their New Year's Resolutions...(originally aired 01/07/13)

Arizona Edition host Lou Gum continues his interview with former state Representative and Senator-elect Lynne Pancrazi.  KAWC's Trudy Schuett checks in with local officials to see what's to come in the new year...(originally aired 01/07/13)

AZED SEG B 010713.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 01/07/13 - Senator Lynne Pancrazi Interview Part 2; Yuma County officials and the New Year

Tags

GovernmentNew Year's ResolutionsYuma New Year2013 in YumaYuma County Officials in 2013Senator-elect Lynne Pancrazi
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum