© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Military

Arizona Edition: YPG Commander Col. Poppenberger To Retire

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM MST
col._poppenberger.jpg
Col. Ross Poppenberger from a 2019 visit to the KAWC Studios.

After serving three years as the 28th Commander at the Army's Yuma Proving Ground, Col. Ross Poppenberger is set to retire July 8. 

Col. Poppenberger has spent nearly 30 years serving the United States Army with a background in combat engineering.  

"I have been wearing the uniform, Lou, since I was 18 years old, so it is going to be a big change," Col. Poppenberger said. "I got here to the Yuma community and I really enjoyed it."

KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Col. Poppenberger on Arizona Edition about his work at YPG and his decision to retire from one of the premier military installations in the world.

Tags

MilitaryypgArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content