Arizona Edition: YPG Commander Col. Poppenberger To Retire

After serving three years as the 28th Commander at the Army's Yuma Proving Ground, Col. Ross Poppenberger is set to retire July 8.

Col. Poppenberger has spent nearly 30 years serving the United States Army with a background in combat engineering.

"I have been wearing the uniform, Lou, since I was 18 years old, so it is going to be a big change," Col. Poppenberger said. "I got here to the Yuma community and I really enjoyed it."

KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Col. Poppenberger on Arizona Edition about his work at YPG and his decision to retire from one of the premier military installations in the world.