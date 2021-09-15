Arizona To Invest $1.2 Million To Support Crime Victims

Victims of crimes in Arizona are getting financial support in the amount of $1.2 Million spread across the state.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday for vulnerable residents who were victims of crime and need support, resources and services.

“Protecting vulnerable Arizonans and their families is a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “We must do more to ensure they are protected and secure — and today’s investment will help those affected by crime access much-needed resources and services.”

Those eligible for the funds can use them for things like medical or dental needs; mental health counseling, funeral and burial costs, lost wages/loss of support, crime scene clean-up, and transportation costs.

The funds come from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund and are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. They will be allocated to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s (ACJC) Victims Compensation and Assistance Fund. That fund acts as a safety net for crime victims, providing them crucial and critical resources.

"The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission is committed to providing financial assistance to survivors of crime and strengthening our services to better support their families during very difficult times," said ACJC Chairwoman and Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. "Thank you to Governor Ducey for investing in crime victims and providing critical resources to those Arizona families in their time of crisis."

The investment by Gov. Ducey is expected to assist nearly 400 victims who have experienced financial loss as a result of criminal activity.