Yuma Doctor Killed in Plane Crash

The chief medical officer of the Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed that a pilot of a plane that crashed Monday in a San Diego suburb was a colleague.

In a statement, YRMC reported the plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das crashed near Santee. Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at YRMC says Das was as an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man.

The Associated Press reported a small plane crashed in a densely populated suburb, killing two people, Das and a UPS driver. At least two others were also injured.

Das was director of the Power of Love Foundation, a non-profit organization that is involved in helping women and children overseas that are infected or affected by AIDS and HIV.

Das, the father of two boys, lived in San Diego and was the owner of a twin-engine Cessna 340 and an instrument-rated pilot who flew between his home and Yuma.