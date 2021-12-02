Yuma Mayor Nicholls says senators benefit from border visits, law enforcement prepared if migrant caravan comes here

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said recent visits from U.S. senators to the border do benefit the immigration debate and that local law enforcement officials are preparing in case a migrant caravan now traveling through Latin America comes to the Yuma Sector.

Mayor Nicholls said recent visits to the border from U.S. senators, including at least two from outside of Arizona, brings needed understanding from them when the issue comes up for discussion in Washington.

Nicholls welcomed Republican Sen. Rick Scott from Florida last week and fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on October 11th. The senators met with Nicholls, as well as Border Patrol officials and local law enforcement and elected officials.

“It’s really important when the senators come because it gives them the opportunity to see firsthand," Nicholls told KAWC. "Sitting in Washington, D.C. or whatever state you’re from you can read the headlines, you can read the reports but until you actually see what’s happening, it’s more difficult to be real to you.”

Arizona U.S. senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have also visited the border in recent months.

Nicholls says local nonprofit organizations are preparing in case a caravan of migrants now traveling through Latin America makes its way to the border in Yuma County.

Nicholls said he has maintained communication with local nonprofit leaders and some of them met in Yuma with Sen. Graham in October.

“I think most importantly, residents need to know that law enforcement has been watching this and has prepared,” he said.

Nicholls said he communicates regularly with local law enforcement officials including the Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.