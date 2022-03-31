San Luis remembers Cesar Chavez with Mass and march

March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day, which commemorates the late farmworker civil rights leader’s birthday in Yuma. Chavez died in San Luis, Ariz. in 1993 and South Yuma County residents marched in the border city on Thursday to remember his legacy.

Marchers of all ages gathered on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis following a Mass and proceeded up Main Street. Several held signs and wore shirts with photos of Chavez and slogans from the United Farm Workers group he helped start to fight for farmworkers’ rights, including “Si Se Puede” or “Yes We Can”.

Event organizer Maria Robles said it was beautiful to see older generations, some of whom helped organize with Chavez, marching alongside their children and grandchildren.

“We’re always thinking there is more we can do to better the quality of life for the farmworkers, to give them better opportunities to study,” Robles said.

San Luis city offices were closed Thursday in observance of Cesar Chavez Day. A Mass was also held Thursday morning in Chavez's honor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Yuma.