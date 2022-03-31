© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis remembers Cesar Chavez with Mass and march

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST
Cesar Chavez March 2022.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/

March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day, which commemorates the late farmworker civil rights leader’s birthday in Yuma. Chavez died in San Luis, Ariz. in 1993 and South Yuma County residents marched in the border city on Thursday to remember his legacy.

Marchers of all ages gathered on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis following a Mass and proceeded up Main Street. Several held signs and wore shirts with photos of Chavez and slogans from the United Farm Workers group he helped start to fight for farmworkers’ rights, including “Si Se Puede” or “Yes We Can”.

Event organizer Maria Robles said it was beautiful to see older generations, some of whom helped organize with Chavez, marching alongside their children and grandchildren.

“We’re always thinking there is more we can do to better the quality of life for the farmworkers, to give them better opportunities to study,” Robles said.

San Luis city offices were closed Thursday in observance of Cesar Chavez Day. A Mass was also held Thursday morning in Chavez's honor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Yuma.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
