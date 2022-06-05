Early voting in Arizona could depend on if judge believes voters deserve secret ballot

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- The question of whether millions of Arizonans will lose the right to vote early could turn on whether a judge believes the practice violates anyone's right of a secret ballot.

At a hearing Friday, Alexander Kolodin argued that letting people vote from home means that others could see who they supported.

Kolodin, who represents the Arizona Republican Party, told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen that violates constitutional requirements that says "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.'' And he said that at-home voting opens the door to people being pressured to vote a certain way or even to selling their votes.

Daniel Arellano, who represents the Arizona Democratic Party did not dispute that people who vote at home are free to share their choices with others, though it was pointed out that voter intimidation and vote-selling already are illegal. But Arellano told Jantzen there is a big flaw in Kolodin's bid to use the issue of privacy to have the 1991 law allowing no-excuse early voting.

"What they would have to allege and show is that early voting in every single instance would be unconstitutional because it would be impossible to vote early in private,'' he said.

"That simply not the case,'' Arellano said. "People regularly vote an early ballot in private all the time.''

Roopali Desai, representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, pointed out the state GOP is not claiming that the fact some people can vote early precludes its own members from voting in private. In fact, she noted, Kelli Ward, who chairs the party and is a plaintiff in the lawsuit, voted early in the 2020 election.

What's going on here, Desai told the judge, is just the reverse of protecting the right to vote.

"Their request is to make voting more difficult, to limit voting, to make it so less people have opportunity to vote,'' she said.

And there's one more thing.

"Nobody is forced to vote an early ballot,'' Arellano told the judge, as Arizona is not one of those states where all ballots have to be cast by mail. People remain free to go to the polls for whatever reason they want.

That now leaves the question to Jantzen of whether Arizonans who like to vote early -- there were close to 3 million of them in 2020 general election, about 88% of those who cast ballots -- will have that ability this November. He has promised a ruling on Monday.

Arizona has allowed some form of early voting for more than a century, encompassing everyone from those in the military and those not in the county on election day to people who are infirm or are at least 65 years old.

Republicans are not challenging those statutes. Instead, what the party wants repealed are laws that have been on the books since 1991 law that permit anyone to request an early ballot.

Voiding the law would do more than affect the vast majority of Arizonans who like voting by mail. There also are potential political implications.

In the 2020 race, President Trump outpolled Democrat Joe Biden by nearly 124,000 votes among those who went to the polls. But Biden gained almost 139,000 more votes among early voters than the incumbent.

During Friday's arguments, Kolodin did not address the popularity of the practice or how it might affect future voter turnout. He urged the judge to focus on what could go wrong.

"The fundamental thing about mail-in voting is it's virtually impossible to catch bad actors,'' he said.

That's the same assertion that continues to be made by many Republicans who insist that the 2020 election was "stolen'' from Trump, at least in part because of fraudulent early ballots.

Kolodin did cite one example for Jantzen, the criminal charges brought against Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor, who agreed this past week to plead guilty to gathering and, in some cases, filling out the ballots of others during the August 2020 primary election.

But Arellano noted during the hearing that the GOP's legal bid to kill virtually all early voting contains no actual allegations of fraud in the practice.

Karen Hartman-Tellez, who represents 13 of the state's 15 counties, told Jantzen that before he decides whether to kill early voting he needs to consider the effects it would have, especially if his order were to apply to this hear's general election.

She said counties spend a year or more coming up with voting locations. If early voting is not an option, Hartman-Tellez said, then that means scrambling to find not just many more sites that have to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act -- she thinks the need would multiply by a factor of six -- but also finding more poll workers and election equipment.

"Elections officials are fantasic problem solvers,'' she said.

"But they are not magicians,'' Hartman-Tellez continued. "They cannot conjure polling places or poll workers out of nothing.''

