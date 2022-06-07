© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona reports first case of monkeypox

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published June 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM MST
This electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

Arizona has its first case of monkeypox.

The state Department of Health Services says Maricopa County has one presumptive positive test.

It’s been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

ADHS says the patient is a man in his late 30’s.

He’s currently recovering in isolation.

Monkeypox primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also be passed through respiration with prolonged face-to-face contact.

It starts with a fever, followed by a rash with small, flat, round discolorations.

They can become raised and fill with fluid – it's that fluid that carries the virus.

Symptoms include head, muscle, and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Health officials says frequent handwashing is the best way to prevent the viruses spread.

