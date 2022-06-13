Yuma County recorder resigns

Less than two months away from the August 2nd primary election, Yuma County’s Recorder is stepping down.

The County Board of Supervisors made the announcement about Robyn Stallworth Poquette Monday afternoon.

The county says it will reassign her to a different position within its administration but hasn’t said what that might be, nor did it offer any explanation for why Poquette resigned.

She was first elected to County Recorder in 2008.

Her accomplishments include integrating voter registration and election administration into one office.

