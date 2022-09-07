San Luis mayor-elect says current mayor won't let her in meetings

The mayor-elect of San Luis says the outgoing mayor is keeping her from sitting in on city meetings before she is sworn into office.

Former mayor and developer Nieves Riedel defeated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez by 137 votes. The election returns have been certified by the San Luis City Council.

Riedel shared with KAWC a letter to her from Mayor Sanchez in which he says she cannot attend internal meetings as she is still currently not in office. She said she would like to be caught up on city matters before she takes office in December.

Sanchez’s office referred KAWC to a statement posted on his mayoral Facebook page. He said it is not necessary to have a transition team at this point in time. Sanchez said the continuity of government, when appropriate, will be peaceful. In the letter, Sanchez said he will meet with Riedel a month before the turnover.