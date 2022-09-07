© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis mayor-elect says current mayor won't let her in meetings

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 7, 2022 at 1:00 AM MST
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis Mayor-elect Nieves Riedel addresses supporters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis.

The mayor-elect of San Luis says the outgoing mayor is keeping her from sitting in on city meetings before she is sworn into office.

Former mayor and developer Nieves Riedel defeated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez by 137 votes. The election returns have been certified by the San Luis City Council.

Riedel shared with KAWC a letter to her from Mayor Sanchez in which he says she cannot attend internal meetings as she is still currently not in office. She said she would like to be caught up on city matters before she takes office in December.

Sanchez’s office referred KAWC to a statement posted on his mayoral Facebook page. He said it is not necessary to have a transition team at this point in time. Sanchez said the continuity of government, when appropriate, will be peaceful. In the letter, Sanchez said he will meet with Riedel a month before the turnover.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
