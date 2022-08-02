© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis mayoral race close, council race goes to November, Somerton incumbent councilmembers leading

By Victor Calderón
Published August 2, 2022
In the San Luis mayoral race, the challenger leads the incumbent by just six votes as of Tuesday night.

You read that right, 6 votes.

As of 11 p.m., developer Nieves Riedel, a former San Luis mayor, led Mayor Gerardo Sanchez with 628 votes to 622.

In San Luis, candidates for mayor and city council held a street fair of sorts at Joe Orduño Park. Music was playing as motorists drove by on their way to vote at the Cesar Chavez community center.

Candidates and their supporters sat under canopies and next to big fans.

Riedel said she was pleased with the turnout.

“You saw more people particiapte in person and I’m happy about that," she told KAWC. "We really motivated people to come out in person and vote.”

As for the San Luis council race, it appears very likely that none of the nine candidates will meet the 50 percent +1 threshold. The top six candidates will face off for three seats on the November ballot.

As of Tuesday night, former city administrator Tadeo De La Hoya led with 17 percent of the vote followed by former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz with 15 percent, Javier Vargas with 14 percent, Councilman Mario Buchanan with 14 percent, Lizeth Servin with 10 percent and Nydia Mendenhall with 8.39 percent.

Out of the top six for now are Genaro Soto with 7.66 percent, Councilman Jose Ponce with 7.57 percent and Cesar Zepeda with 7 percent.

In Somerton, Mayor Jerry Anaya ran unopposed and will win a second term.

For the Somerton City Council, Councilman Juan Castillo leads with 28.59 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night, followed by Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo with 28.35 percent and Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando with 24.35 percent. Challenger Eddie Lopez had 18.71 percent of the vote. Three seats are up for grabs.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
