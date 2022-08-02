San Luis mayoral race close, council race goes to November, Somerton incumbent councilmembers leading

In the San Luis mayoral race, the challenger leads the incumbent by just six votes as of Tuesday night.

You read that right, 6 votes.

As of 11 p.m., developer Nieves Riedel, a former San Luis mayor, led Mayor Gerardo Sanchez with 628 votes to 622.

In San Luis, candidates for mayor and city council held a street fair of sorts at Joe Orduño Park. Music was playing as motorists drove by on their way to vote at the Cesar Chavez community center.

Candidates and their supporters sat under canopies and next to big fans.

Riedel said she was pleased with the turnout.

“You saw more people particiapte in person and I’m happy about that," she told KAWC. "We really motivated people to come out in person and vote.”

As for the San Luis council race, it appears very likely that none of the nine candidates will meet the 50 percent +1 threshold. The top six candidates will face off for three seats on the November ballot.

As of Tuesday night, former city administrator Tadeo De La Hoya led with 17 percent of the vote followed by former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz with 15 percent, Javier Vargas with 14 percent, Councilman Mario Buchanan with 14 percent, Lizeth Servin with 10 percent and Nydia Mendenhall with 8.39 percent.

Out of the top six for now are Genaro Soto with 7.66 percent, Councilman Jose Ponce with 7.57 percent and Cesar Zepeda with 7 percent.

In Somerton, Mayor Jerry Anaya ran unopposed and will win a second term.

For the Somerton City Council, Councilman Juan Castillo leads with 28.59 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night, followed by Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo with 28.35 percent and Vice Mayor Miguel Villalpando with 24.35 percent. Challenger Eddie Lopez had 18.71 percent of the vote. Three seats are up for grabs.

