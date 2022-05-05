© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: San Luis Candidates for Mayor and Arizona Senate Highlight South County Issues

Published May 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST
This week The Field from KAWC focuses on candidates from South Yuma County, where the border and immigration issues are more than headlines and political talking points.

Still, Nieves Riedel and Gary Garcia Snyder diverge when it comes to how they would address issues along the border and in the small community that sits on the borderline.

Nieves is running for San Luis mayor. She tells KAWC's Victor Calderon she wants to help San Luis continue to grow and prosper as a community. But she says the city has been slow to expand services and leaders have failed to offer a counter-narrative to national and polarizing rhetoric about what life in the small border community is really like.

Gary Garcia Snyder is also focused on local issues in his race for the State Senate in Legislative District 23, which includes San Luis. Snyder tells host Lisa Sturgis that federal he has witnessed the migrant crisis firsthand and would push for solutions in office. Snyder also talks about his vision for k-12 education in Arizona. While an advocate for school choice, he says there are areas in the state that only have a public-school option.

We also hear from Yuma County's Recorder about getting registered to vote and veteran political reporter Howard Fischer weighs in on what issue he thinks will drive the race for Arizona Governor through the general election in November.

The Field from KAWC City of San Luis South Yuma County Border U.S./Mexico Border
