San Luis AWC students honor multiculturalism

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST
IMG_7866.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Arizona Western College students in San Luis with professor Sara Amani.

Students at Arizona Western College in San Luis came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate being multicultural and multilingual.

The third multilingual student expo allowed students to share their culture through song, dance and public speaking.

“I think it’s important to celebrate multiculturalism considering that we’re all made up of different religions, different ethnicities and we all have our different traditions and customs," said AWC student Camila Borquez. "I think we can all learn from each other and embrace our diversity to avoid discrimination and things like that.”

Some students dressed in traditional Mexican clothing and shared Mexican snacks including elote, or corn on the cob.

