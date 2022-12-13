Hobbs announces inaugural art contest for young constituents

Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced the theme of her inauguration. Hobbs says it will be “An Arizona for Everyone.”

The governor-elect tells KAWC she wanted to get constituents of all ages involved, so her team came up with something special.

“We're inviting kids to submit art that represents what in Arizona for everyone means to them and the winners. The winner of that contest will have a chance to say the pledge at the inaugural ceremony and sit on the stage with their parents.

The contest is open to kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. The deadline for submissions is December 28th.

You can get details and a submission form on Hobbs’ website .

And listen to the Governor-elect speak more about the contest by clicking "listen" above.

