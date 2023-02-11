© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona ready to host fourth Super Bowl

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. will host Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Every year, tens of millions of viewers, including in southwestern Arizona, tune in to the Super Bowl, either for the game, the commercials, the halftime show or a combination of the three.

While this is the 57th edition of the NFL's championship game, it's just the fourth to ever be held in Arizona.

Super Bowl XXX in 1996 was held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The games in 2008 and 2015 were held at the site of this year's game, the home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

The Super Bowl and connected events could generate a billion dollars in spending for the state. All week, from downtown Phoenix to Scottsdale, fans have flocked to the biggest annual celebration of football.

Officials with Visit Yuma said they expect some financial benefit to local hotels and restaurants from football fans driving to the Phoenix area from Southern California.

Meanwhile, officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said this week there is no credible threat to the Super Bowl.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was in Phoenix and Glendale this week to inspect security operations. Mayorkas also met with federal, state and local law enforcement and emergency responders.

DHS officials said the agency’s support for Super Bowl LVII includes more than 600 personnel providing extensive air security resources and venue, cyber and infrastructure security assessments.

Customs and Border Protection agents will provide assets including aviation security, video surveillance capabilities and non-intrusive inspection of vehicles and cargo. CBP officers are scanning the cargo entering the stadium for contraband such as narcotics, weapons and explosives.

Mayorkas did not make any announced visits to the border on this trip.

As for the game itself, the Philadelphia Eagles enter as slight favorites over Kansas City.

Native American groups are expected to protest the Kansas City football team's name outside State Farm Stadium. They say the name and a tomahawk chop chant fans do are examples of cultural appropriation.

On a lighter note, Rihanna is set to perform during this year's Halftime Show.

Victor Calderón
