Country music singer/songwriter Tim Terkelsen, in addition to singing and songwriting, is a team roper and CPA in Yuma. His earliest musical influences were Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride, and Hank Williams, and his own songs reflect his own style, but the same heart present in classic country.

He speaks to Dave Riek, host of KOFA/Border Radio's The Bridge about his music and performs in studio.

