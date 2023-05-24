© 2023 KAWC
Arizona public schools superintendent against transgender females in sports

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne speaks to reporters in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Horne has submitted a formal legal response in his defense of a lawsuit challenging the state law that "prohibits biological boys from playing on girls’ teams." At far right is Marshi Smith, the 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Conference Women’s backstroke champion who competed at the University of Arizona.
Provided photo/Arizona Department of Education
/
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne speaks to reporters in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Horne has submitted a formal legal response in his defense of a lawsuit challenging the state law that "prohibits biological boys from playing on girls’ teams." At far right is Marshi Smith, the 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Conference Women’s backstroke champion who competed at the University of Arizona.

Arizona public schools superintendent Tom Horne is wading into the murky waters of transgender athletes in sports.

The state’s Department of Education announced Wednesday that Superintendent Horne has submitted a formal legal response in his defense of a lawsuit challenging the state law that "prohibits biological boys from playing on girls’ teams."

In a released statement, Horne said he feels sympathetic “for anybody who feels trapped in the wrong body, but I don’t believe that biological boys should be playing against girls. If there really are no differences between males and females then all sports would already be co-ed.”

Horne was joined by Marshi Smith, a 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Conference women’s swimming champion who competed at the University of Arizona.

Smith shared a letter that she and 44 other female student-athletes sent to the NCAA and UArizona in March 2022 against the decision to allow males who identify as transgender to compete against women.

Media outlets have reported that the number of athletes assigned male at birth who compete on girls’ sports teams is a small percentage. The most famous recent case is transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas, who won an individual title at the NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championship in 2022.

News
