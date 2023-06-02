© 2023 KAWC
2nd Yuma Pride March For Visibility set for tonight

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST
Organizer Peyton Ortiz during a Pride march to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Yuma on Friday, March 17, 2022.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Pride month began Thursday and Yuma County residents will gather tonight for a local celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Second Annual Yuma Pride March For Visibility will begin at 7 p.m. at the Maverick Inn on 4th Avenue in Yuma. Participants will march to the Red Moon restaurant on Main Street in downtown Yuma.

Peyton Ortiz is a founder and director of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. She said the event is all about celebrating love and positivity.

“The idea is to be visible," Ortiz told KAWC. "We want everyone to see there is an LGBT+ community in Yuma. That is why we’re calling it the march for visibility.”

Ortiz said she is against any anti-Pride hate, such as the recent controversy over Target stores selling Pride merchandise.

Victor Calderón
