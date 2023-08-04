© 2023 KAWC
News

Sen. Tim Scott tours border near Yuma, meets with local health and ag leaders

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate from South Carolina, speaks to local health and ag leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate from South Carolina, speaks to local health and ag leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate, was in Yuma Friday morning in the latest visit by a GOP elected official to tour the U.S-Mexico border and meet with local leaders.

Sen. Scott of South Carolina went out to the border early Friday with the Yuma County sheriff and filmed a live interview with a national news network. Scott then met with area health and ag leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

He said as president he would finish the border wall, double the Border Patrol and "crush the cartels" that he said are responsible for allowing fentanyl into the U.S.

Scott announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination May 22 in North Charleston, S.C.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Sen. Scott's visit to Yuma.

Victor Calderón
