Sen. Tim Scott tours border near Yuma, meets with local health and ag leaders

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate, was in Yuma Friday morning in the latest visit by a GOP elected official to tour the U.S-Mexico border and meet with local leaders.

Sen. Scott of South Carolina went out to the border early Friday with the Yuma County sheriff and filmed a live interview with a national news network. Scott then met with area health and ag leaders at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

He said as president he would finish the border wall, double the Border Patrol and "crush the cartels" that he said are responsible for allowing fentanyl into the U.S.

Scott announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination May 22 in North Charleston, S.C.

