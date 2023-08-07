SYDCOL withdraws request for permit to operate hazardous waste facility in Yuma

A Yuma company whose plans to operate a hazardous waste facility were met with strong opposition from community residents has withdrawn their request.

Late last week, SYDCOL Waste Management announced they had withdrawn a request for a Special Use Permit to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County.

A vote on the permit was originally scheduled for today. As a result of the withdrawal, the vote will not take place. Open houses scheduled at the SYDCOL site have also been cancelled.

The owner of the site Chuck Templer told KAWC he was surprised at the reaction to a plan that has been in the works for years.

A recent fire at the site appeared suspicious as it came during the public debate over the site.

SYDCOL officials said they run an environmental services facility that provides economical waste management and recycling services. It has been operating in Yuma County for about 20 years. SYDCOL currently employs 20 people in Yuma County. It currently serves 17 military bases in the western U.S.

