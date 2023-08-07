© 2023 KAWC
SYDCOL withdraws request for permit to operate hazardous waste facility in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST

A Yuma company whose plans to operate a hazardous waste facility were met with strong opposition from community residents has withdrawn their request.

Late last week, SYDCOL Waste Management announced they had withdrawn a request for a Special Use Permit to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County.

A vote on the permit was originally scheduled for today. As a result of the withdrawal, the vote will not take place. Open houses scheduled at the SYDCOL site have also been cancelled.

The owner of the site Chuck Templer told KAWC he was surprised at the reaction to a plan that has been in the works for years.

A recent fire at the site appeared suspicious as it came during the public debate over the site.

SYDCOL officials said they run an environmental services facility that provides economical waste management and recycling services. It has been operating in Yuma County for about 20 years. SYDCOL currently employs 20 people in Yuma County. It currently serves 17 military bases in the western U.S.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
