© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USDA Arizona state director, Yuma ag leaders and elected officials highlight climate-smart ag investments

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST
Valentin Sierra of Amigo Farms, at podium, speaks to reporters at the Yuma Agricultural Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Left to right, Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, state Sen. Brian Fernandez and Charlene Fernandez, state director USDA Rural Development. Sierra said "as drought continues to put pressure on farmers, resilience funding and drought relief programs are critically needed help."
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Valentin Sierra of Amigo Farms, at podium, speaks to reporters at the Yuma Agricultural Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Left to right, Arizona state Rep. Mariana Sandoval, state Sen. Brian Fernandez and Charlene Fernandez, state director USDA Rural Development. Sierra said "as drought continues to put pressure on farmers, resilience funding and drought relief programs are critically needed help."

Local elected officials met with local agricultural leaders in Yuma last week to promote money that is available from the federal government for local farmers and small ag businesses to use climate-friendly methods that will be good for the earth and for their bottom line.

Charlene Fernandez, the Arizona state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, joined area members of the state legislature state Sen. Brian Fernandez and state Rep. Mariana Sandoval and leaders from the local college ag programs at Arizona Western College and the University of Arizona to highlight money they say is available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"That money coming to Arizona and Yuma can be utilized by farmers and small businesses for projects, including solar... to save money," Charlene Fernandez told KAWC at the Yuma Agricultural Center. "We're looking to help our small businesses, our farmers and our ranchers with the Inflation Reduction Act that is targeting rural America."

Fernandez said that while the issue of climate change can become political, with Arizona having a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled legislature, both sides can agree that Yuma ag is vital to the state's economy.

"Money is green," Fernandez said.

Local officials say the Inflation Reduction Act has set aside nearly $40 billion for farms and rural communities nationwide.

They say Yuma agriculture contributes about one third of Arizona’s $9.2 billion economy.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content