USDA Arizona state director, Yuma ag leaders and elected officials highlight climate-smart ag investments

Local elected officials met with local agricultural leaders in Yuma last week to promote money that is available from the federal government for local farmers and small ag businesses to use climate-friendly methods that will be good for the earth and for their bottom line.

Charlene Fernandez, the Arizona state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, joined area members of the state legislature state Sen. Brian Fernandez and state Rep. Mariana Sandoval and leaders from the local college ag programs at Arizona Western College and the University of Arizona to highlight money they say is available through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"That money coming to Arizona and Yuma can be utilized by farmers and small businesses for projects, including solar... to save money," Charlene Fernandez told KAWC at the Yuma Agricultural Center. "We're looking to help our small businesses, our farmers and our ranchers with the Inflation Reduction Act that is targeting rural America."

Fernandez said that while the issue of climate change can become political, with Arizona having a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled legislature, both sides can agree that Yuma ag is vital to the state's economy.

"Money is green," Fernandez said.

Local officials say the Inflation Reduction Act has set aside nearly $40 billion for farms and rural communities nationwide.

They say Yuma agriculture contributes about one third of Arizona’s $9.2 billion economy.