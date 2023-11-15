'AWC4Maui' event to raise money for Maui relief efforts

Maui has reopened for tourists in recent weeks after wildfires that killed at least 97 people in August.

According to reporting from NPR, more than 2,200 structures were burned to the ground and the blaze left more than 7,000 people in need of shelter on the Hawaiian island. The famous Lahaina area was mostly destroyed.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green earlier this month announced details of a new recovery fund that is expected to exceed $150 million intended for those who lost family members or suffered serious injuries in the fires. Those who take part in the program will have to waive their right to "bring legal action related to associated claims," Green said.

Because many, for the most part Native and low-income residents of Maui still are in need, the Arizona Western College Business Club will hold an event Thursday on the Yuma campus to benefit the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement's Kāko`o Maui Fund. Kāko`o means "loving support."

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes Zumba fitness, belly dancing and a local Quechan tribal dance as well as a hula dance and a silent auction.

There will be food for sale including ramen, malasadas (fried donuts) and rice balls.

Listen to KAWC's Victor Calderón as he interviews AWC students and business club leaders Cecilia Encinas and Blas Gonzalez about the AWC4Maui event.

NPR contributed to this report.

