Comite de Bien Estar gets $1.9 million for building self-help homes in south Yuma County

Future homeowners in Yuma County will be able to use some sweat equity to help build their homes thanks to a federal grant.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced that the Comite de Bien Estar has received $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office.

Comite de Bien Estar, or the Wellness Committee, works with low-income residents to provide housing, mostly in San Luis, Ariz.

The money will be used for the construction of 50 homes. The homeowners will help build the homes in a model that is popular in southern Yuma County.

Congressman Grijalva said funds will be used for technical assistance to recruit families, complete loan applications and oversee construction.

In a released statement, Grijalva said “This is a critical investment that will provide people with much needed affordable housing in the border region. I’m proud to support this federal funding and will continue to support opportunities to provide families with affordable homes in our region.”