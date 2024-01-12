© 2024 KAWC
Comite de Bien Estar gets $1.9 million for building self-help homes in south Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 12, 2024
One of eight families recently helped by the the Mutual Aid Program of Comite De Bien Estar is shown in late November 2023
facebook.com/comitedebienestarinc
Future homeowners in Yuma County will be able to use some sweat equity to help build their homes thanks to a federal grant.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced that the Comite de Bien Estar has received $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office.

Comite de Bien Estar, or the Wellness Committee, works with low-income residents to provide housing, mostly in San Luis, Ariz.

The money will be used for the construction of 50 homes. The homeowners will help build the homes in a model that is popular in southern Yuma County.

Congressman Grijalva said funds will be used for technical assistance to recruit families, complete loan applications and oversee construction.

In a released statement, Grijalva said “This is a critical investment that will provide people with much needed affordable housing in the border region. I’m proud to support this federal funding and will continue to support opportunities to provide families with affordable homes in our region.”

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
