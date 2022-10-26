Longtime San Luis resident Lizeth Servin one of six city council candidates

In San Luis, Ariz., we know the next mayor will be former mayor Nieves Riedel. What we don’t know yet is who will join the city council.

There are six candidates for three open seats. Lizeth Servin said she has lived in San Luis for nearly 30 years.

Servin is director of operations for Comite De Bien Estar, which works with low-income residents to provide housing, mostly in San Luis. She also is a co-organizer for the annual Off Road Expo, which took place earlier this month.

Servin said she wants to be a voice for the people of San Luis. If you drive around the city, you'll notice the city council candidates are running as two slates. Three are endorsed by Mayor-Elect Riedel, the other three by outgoing Mayor Gerardo Sanchez.

Riedel supports Servin, Javier Vargas and Nydia Mendenhall. Sanchez is for current Councilman Mario Buchanan, former councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz and former city administrator Tadeo De La Hoya. So the three who win in November could be a combination of the two slates.

Servin said she's glad Riedel will be given a chance to lead San Luis again and that she's willing to work with her fellow council members if elected.

