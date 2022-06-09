San Luis breaks ground on second fire station

San Luis officials broke ground Wednesday on the city’s second fire station.

It will be located on the corner of County 24th Street and 19th Avenue in east San Luis.

Officials say the new station will improve fire protection and reduce response times to thousands of people.

Currently, response times for the area is between five to six minutes. The new station will lower the response time to two to three minutes.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to being as early as next week.

Construction is expected to be completed by late May 2023.