San Luis breaks ground on second fire station

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
San Luis fire station 2.jpg
City of San Luis
/
San Luis city officials break ground on the city's second fire station on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. This fire station will serve east San Luis.

San Luis officials broke ground Wednesday on the city’s second fire station.

It will be located on the corner of County 24th Street and 19th Avenue in east San Luis.

Officials say the new station will improve fire protection and reduce response times to thousands of people.

Currently, response times for the area is between five to six minutes. The new station will lower the response time to two to three minutes.

Construction of the new fire station is expected to being as early as next week.

Construction is expected to be completed by late May 2023.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
