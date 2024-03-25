© 2024 KAWC
Film highlight history of "College Radio"

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 25, 2024 at 1:19 PM MST
A screening Tuesday evening on the Arizona Western College main campus puts the spotlight on college radio.

35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio explores the history of college radio and highlights the work of students that changed the American radio dial by focusing on local music, unknown artists, and young voices.

Click above to hear our Lou Gum's conversation with Jennifer Waits, a radio historian, podcaster, and college radio veteran. Waits provides commentary in the film and provides insight into the state of college radio today.

35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio will screen Tuesday, March 26th at 6pm in the MAC lecture hall, room 106, on the AWC Yuma campus.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
