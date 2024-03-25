Film highlight history of "College Radio"

A screening Tuesday evening on the Arizona Western College main campus puts the spotlight on college radio.

35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio explores the history of college radio and highlights the work of students that changed the American radio dial by focusing on local music, unknown artists, and young voices.

Jennifer Waits, a radio historian, podcaster, and college radio veteran. Waits provides commentary in the film and provides insight into the state of college radio today.

35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio will screen Tuesday, March 26th at 6pm in the MAC lecture hall, room 106, on the AWC Yuma campus.