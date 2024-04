March Madness is back in Arizona!

The NCAA men's college basketball Final Four is back today in Glendale at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Tournament darling North Carolina State begins the day against Purdue at 3 p.m. today. Defending champion UConn takes on Alabama, which has a championship football team, about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Stay tuned to KAWC for updates on the tournament from NPR.