Yuma County high school graduates announced as Helios Scholarship recipients

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:45 PM MST
Anelys Romo Herrera of San Luis High School will attend Arizona State University in the fall.
YUHSD
Tonight is graduation night for high school students at six of the Yuma Union High School District schools and Yuma Catholic.

As graduates prepare for their futures at colleges and universities in Arizona and beyond, for a select few in the YUHSD, the cost of tuition will be covered.

District officials announced six recipients of the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship. The scholarship is worth up to $15,000 each year and is renewable up to three additional years.

The 2024 recipients are as follows, with their high school and college choice included:

-Grace Villa, Cibola High School, Arizona State University

-Kirra McDowell, Gila Ridge High School, Arizona State University

-Emma Connor, Kofa High School, Boston University

-Anelys Romo Herrera, San Luis High School, Arizona State University

-Nalani Acosta, Vista High School, Arizona Western College

-Patrick Argomaniz, Yuma High School, Northern Arizona University

Congratulations to all Class of 2024 graduates!
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
