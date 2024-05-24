Yuma County high school graduates announced as Helios Scholarship recipients

Tonight is graduation night for high school students at six of the Yuma Union High School District schools and Yuma Catholic.

As graduates prepare for their futures at colleges and universities in Arizona and beyond, for a select few in the YUHSD, the cost of tuition will be covered.

District officials announced six recipients of the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship. The scholarship is worth up to $15,000 each year and is renewable up to three additional years.

The 2024 recipients are as follows, with their high school and college choice included:

-Grace Villa, Cibola High School, Arizona State University

-Kirra McDowell, Gila Ridge High School, Arizona State University

-Emma Connor, Kofa High School, Boston University

-Anelys Romo Herrera, San Luis High School, Arizona State University

-Nalani Acosta, Vista High School, Arizona Western College

-Patrick Argomaniz, Yuma High School, Northern Arizona University

Congratulations to all Class of 2024 graduates!