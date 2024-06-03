© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iván Sandoval leads in race for San Luis Rio Colorado mayor on historic day in Mexico

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:51 AM MST
Ivan Sandoval was declared the next mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
x.com/CesarIvan2018
Ivan Sandoval was declared the next mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

San Luis Rio Colorado across the border from San Luis, Ariz. appears to have its next mayor.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, as results in Mexico were released, Alberto Sanchez, a reporter in San Luis R.C., declared Iván Sandoval as the virtual winner. Sandoval was the candidate from a coalition of parties including Morena, the party of President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first-ever female president and outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Partido del Trabajo (Labor Party) and the Partido Verde Ecologista de Mexico (Green Ecological Party of Mexico).

Sandoval was declared the winner over three other candidates- Gloria Rebecca Ching, a former director of tourism for San Luis Rio Colorado and member of the Movimiento Ciudadano (Citizens Movement) party, Norberto Corona of PRIAND and Marcos Portillo of the Partido Sonorense.

Sandoval will succeed outgoing SLRC Mayor Santos González Yescas.

On Sunday, Sheinbaum was declared the winner over Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez. Stay tuned to KAWC for more on Mexico's historic election.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content