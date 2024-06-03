Iván Sandoval leads in race for San Luis Rio Colorado mayor on historic day in Mexico

San Luis Rio Colorado across the border from San Luis, Ariz. appears to have its next mayor.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, as results in Mexico were released, Alberto Sanchez, a reporter in San Luis R.C., declared Iván Sandoval as the virtual winner. Sandoval was the candidate from a coalition of parties including Morena, the party of President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first-ever female president and outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Partido del Trabajo (Labor Party) and the Partido Verde Ecologista de Mexico (Green Ecological Party of Mexico).

Sandoval was declared the winner over three other candidates- Gloria Rebecca Ching, a former director of tourism for San Luis Rio Colorado and member of the Movimiento Ciudadano (Citizens Movement) party, Norberto Corona of PRIAND and Marcos Portillo of the Partido Sonorense.

Sandoval will succeed outgoing SLRC Mayor Santos González Yescas.

On Sunday, Sheinbaum was declared the winner over Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez. Stay tuned to KAWC for more on Mexico's historic election.