Yuma Native Serves on Navy Aircraft Carrier in Pacific

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:35 PM MST
PACIFIC OCEAN — Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Apprentice Nylah Haywood, from New Orleans, left, and Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jose Bojorquez, From Yuma, Ariz., on May 31, 2024, inspect a CMU-33 survival vest aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter / Digital
PACIFIC OCEAN — Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jose Bojorquez, from Yuma, Ariz., on May 31, 2024, conducts a preflight inspection on a CMU-37 survival vest aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter / Digital

PACIFIC — Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jose Bojorquez, from Yuma, currently is serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Pacific Ocean.

Bojorquez serves aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, where he helps outfit aircrews with survival gear.

CVN 72 is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, and curretly is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute Fleet and Marine Tracker, as of June 10th, CVN 72 is located off the California Coast.

Homeported in San Diego, CVN 72 is America’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

In addition to training exercises, the aircraft carrier and its strike group also engage in maritime security operations to protect merchant ships and prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy.
