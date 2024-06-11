Yuma Native Serves on Navy Aircraft Carrier in Pacific

PACIFIC — Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Jose Bojorquez, from Yuma, currently is serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Pacific Ocean.

Bojorquez serves aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, where he helps outfit aircrews with survival gear.

CVN 72 is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, and curretly is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute Fleet and Marine Tracker, as of June 10th, CVN 72 is located off the California Coast.

Homeported in San Diego, CVN 72 is America’s fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

In addition to training exercises, the aircraft carrier and its strike group also engage in maritime security operations to protect merchant ships and prevent the use of the seas for terrorism and piracy.