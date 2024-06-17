Mobile Clinic will Provide Medical Services to Students, Members of Community

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — Students at Fourth Avenue Junior High and neighboring Roosevelt Elementary School will be able to get free medical services this August when they are visited by a mobile clinic.

Services will include regular medical check-ups, vaccinations, and other care.

And, thanks to donations, the mobile clinic will have a brand new look.

The mobile clinic initially will be used as part of Yuma Regional Medical Center’s School Healthcare Program, which launched in partnership with Yuma School District One last year, YRMC officials say.

During the first phase of the program, YRMC medical residents helped students with homework, shared meaningful moments over lunch, explored topics including self-esteem, and co-taught lessons with teachers about health-related topics, including the pursuit of a career in medicine.

“The Mobile Clinic is a valuable component to the School Healthcare Program because it ensures timely and quality care for students,” says Dr. Vera Konkankit, YRMC Family Medicine Resident. “Access to care can lead to a decrease in absenteeism and an increase in academic performance while addressing a perpetual cycle of health-related challenges.”

The roaming doctors' office, which sports a new design, recently was unveiled at an event to celebrate the “Building a healthier tomorrow through giving” campaign.

The updated Mobile Clinic is expected to open its doors at the start of the school year in August.

While the Mobile Clinic will initially focus on access to care for school students, YRMC plans to utilize the unit for other outreach programs and community events its medical residents assist with, including the Yuma Territorial Marathon, Bull of the Desert Strongman Competition, sports physicals and Yuma Special Olympics.

YRMC also hopes bring the Mobile Healthcare Clinic throughout the Yuma region to assist with medical needs.

