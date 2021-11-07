-
While Yuma Regional Medical Center continues to manage an uptick in COVID-19 patient admissions, hospital leadership says it continues to focus on staff…
-
Averaging 130 COVID-19 patients on average in recent days, Yuma Regional Medical Center is facing a staffing shortage. The 400-bed hospital is not at…
-
Yuma Regional Medical Center recently held an event in honor of those whose families chose to donate their deceased loved ones’ organs. KAWC’s Maya…
-
The future of healthcare is the focus of a unique camp at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The Volunteer Services Healthcare Career Exploration Camp prepares…
-
Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma graduated its first class of residents recently. Maya Springhawk Robnett of the Arizona Science Desk spoke with two…
-
Yuma-Yuma Regional Medical Center has a new chief executive officer. YRMC's New CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience…
-
Arizona Edition – Daphna McKnight is a resident Chaplin at Yuma Regional Medical Center. McKnight just got her PhD in Religious Studies with a focus on…
-
July 25th - The new Yuma Regional Cancer Center opened Friday. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett reports...(originally aired 07/25/14).
-
Arizona Edition - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2010, Americans made 129.8 million visits to hospital emergency rooms.…
-
Arizona Edition - The clock is ticking for Americans and Arizonans to enroll in health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, the universal health…