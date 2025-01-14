© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
At 93, Bob Jungers helps others by volunteering at Onvida Health

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:14 PM MST
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When he was in his late 70s, Bob Jungers wanted to drive a golf cart, but not to go golfing. So he found a way to tool around in a cart, all while helping others.

Now 93 years old, Jungers no longer drives a cart, but still volunteers every Monday morning at Onvida Health, formerly YRMC.

He is one of four volunteers at the hospital in their 90s. These volunteers have a combined 110 years of service and, between them, have contributed more than 39,500 volunteer hours to the hospital.

Now Bob drives a desk, but still gets to interact with the patients who come in. One of his goals is to get people to smile, even when facing devastating health related situations.

Over the last 16 or so years, Bob, has put in about 4,600 hours of volunteer work. Nowadays, he spends about 3 to four hours each week volunteering.

The other four volunteers are Jean Armstrong, 91, Marie Van Orden, 90, and Marilyn Griffiths, 91

Hospital officials say, Volunteers at Onvida Health play a key role in supporting patients, assisting staff, and enhancing the overall healthcare experience, adding their continued service is a testament to the lasting value of giving back, and that age is just a number.

Onvida is an underwriter of KAWC.
