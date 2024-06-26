Yuma Natives Serving in U.S. Navy in Atlantic and in Pacific Oceans

A long way from home, Yuma Natives Alberto Beltran and Eddie Piceno currently are aboard United States Navy ships in both the Atlantic and the Pacific.

Beltran, an Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class, currently is aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Piceno, an Information Systems Technician 1st Class, currently is aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) near the Phillippines, which is the oldest operational ship in the Navy.

