Yuma Natives Serving in U.S. Navy in Atlantic and in Pacific Oceans
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Alberto Beltran, a native of Yuma, Arizona, on June 19th tests a fuel sample in the air department quality assurance laboratory onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Charles Blaine / Digital
MANILA, Philippines (June 20, 2024) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Eddie Piceno, from Yuma, Arizona, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) participates in a community relations event during a port visit in Manila, Philippines, June 20, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina / Digital
A long way from home, Yuma Natives Alberto Beltran and Eddie Piceno currently are aboard United States Navy ships in both the Atlantic and the Pacific.
Beltran, an Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class, currently is aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean.
Piceno, an Information Systems Technician 1st Class, currently is aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) near the Phillippines, which is the oldest operational ship in the Navy.