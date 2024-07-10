Rosales lays out priorities for State House run

Matias Rosales is a Democrat running to represent Legislative District 23 in the Arizona House.

Rosales has served in the city government of San Luis for over 12 years, including a stint as Vice Mayor.

The realty professional is a board member for the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and has served on regional and National Association of Realtor boards.

Recent campaign materials show Rosales running as a block with fellow Democrats Marianna Sandoval, who is seeking reelection to the state house, and Brian Fernandez, who is seeking reelection to the state Arizona Senate.

Earlier this summer we reached out to local candidates with a questionnaire on their priorities and policy positions. Here are Mr. Rosales’ responses:

• What do you believe is the role of government in the lives of its citizens?

To promote and ensure the well-being and prosperity of all individuals by providing essential services and safeguarding their rights. This includes initiatives to improve education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

• How would you represent constituents with opposing views to your own?

First, I believe in working with people across the aisle and seek results that would benefit all communities in Arizona. I believe in representing all constituents, regardless of their political views. I will listen attentively to their concerns, engage in respectful dialogue, and seek common ground where possible. As a state house representative, I will advocate and represent everyone.

• What are your top three policy priorities for the upcoming term?

o Promoting economic development and job creation, particularly in rural areas, through infrastructure investments and support for small businesses.

o Investing in education to ensure quality and equitable opportunities for all students.

o Ensuring that housing options are affordable and accessible.

• What are your proposed solutions for managing immigration?

We must balance comprehensive immigration reform that ensures our border is safe, secure, and humane while ensuring the flow of commerce is not disrupted. While the state legislatures' purview on this issue is limited, the State of Arizona must be a partner in creating a safe and humane border.

• How do you propose to tackle the issue of affordable housing?

To tackle the issue of affordable housing, I propose implementing policies to increase affordable housing stock, tax credits and incentives for first time buyers, and incentivize private development of affordable housing units.

• How do you perceive the role of the media in keeping politicians accountable?

The media plays a crucial role in holding politicians accountable by providing transparency, investigative reporting, and serving as a watchdog for government actions. As a public servant, I welcome the media in an open and transparent manner to ensure accountability and public trust. Furthermore, I believe that the relationship between the media and politicians should be based on respect for each other.

• What strategy will you implement to respond to public concerns and criticisms?

Active communication, transparency, and accessibility. I will hold regular town hall meetings, engage with constituents through social media and other platforms, and actively listen to feedback to address concerns and make informed decision.

• How will you gather feedback from the community regarding their needs and concerns?

I will gather feedback from the community through regular town hall meetings, surveys, and constituent meetings. By actively engaging with residents and listening to their needs and concerns, I can better represent their interests and priorities at the state level.

• How will you support local businesses and entrepreneurs in your constituency?

I will advocate for policies that provide access to capital and resources and promote economic development initiatives tailored to the needs of rural communities. This includes supporting local chambers of commerce, small business incubators, and workforce development.

• What infrastructure investments do you believe are critical for Arizona’s prosperity?

Critical infrastructure investments for Arizona's prosperity include upgrading and maintaining transportation networks (including our International ports of entry), expanding broadband access, investing in renewable energy infrastructure, and modernizing water systems. These investments are essential for economic growth, public safety, and quality of life.

• How will you address concerns about misinformation and fake news during the campaign?

First of all, leading by example and being an honest candidate and person. Second, promoting media literacy, fact-checking, and responsible journalism.

• Can you discuss your position on voter rights and access to the polls?

Strongly support voter rights and access to the polls. I will advocate for policies that expand voter registration opportunities, protect voting rights, and ensure fair and accessible elections for all citizens.

• What’s your understanding of SW Arizona’s agriculture industry and its importance to the state and regional economy?

Southwest Arizona's agriculture industry is vital to the state and regional economy, providing jobs, food security, and economic stability.

• What other issues/concerns do you want to share with potential voters?

Other issues and concerns I want to share with potential voters include healthcare and reproductive rights. I am committed to advocating for policies that uplift all residents and ensure a brighter future for Arizona.