Arizona House of Representatives

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has endorsed Joel John for Arizona State Representative.In a released statement, Gov. Ducey said “Arizona faces…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- House Republicans thwarted a bid by Democrats Tuesday to shut down regular legislative business and…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Hanging around a roadway median, for whatever reason, could soon land you in jail.The state House on…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State lawmakers decided Tuesday that Arizona needs to remember the victims of Communism.But not so…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A House panel agreed to add ``anti-Semitism'' to what is considered a hate crime amid questions of…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State lawmakers are looking to let students wear items of "cultural significance'' to their graduation…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to further reduce state revenues in the name of providing…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Claiming voters intended higher minimum wages only for families, Republicans in the state House voted…
PHOENIX -- Former state Rep. Don Shooter has no legal right to the notes and interviews of investigators whose report led his colleagues to eject him from…
PHOENIX -- The attorney for Don Shooter charged Wednesday that House leaders are illegally trying to hide the notes of investigators who prepared the…