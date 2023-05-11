© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: Dunn on what is in the AZ budget for Yuma and fast passage

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDaniel
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST
YUMA - Republican Tim Dunn was appointed the state house to fill the seat of former Yuma legislator, Don Shooter.

Shooter was expelled over sexual misconduct allegations in 2018.

Dunn, a local grower and small business owner, then won election to his seat later that year and again in 2020 and 2022.

Rep. Dunn serves on the House Appropriations Committee and its Fiscal Responsibility Subcommittee, so he had a front row seat to budget talks this session.

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is expected to sign the $17.8 billion dollar package of bills she negotiated with Republican leadership.

Dunn says Republicans are mostly happy with the package, and some Democrats are not.

He spoke to KAWC’s Chris McDaniel Thursday and we asked him about what’s in the budget for Yuma and if we were right to think that in previous sessions, under Republican governors, budget passage took a bit longer than the three days it took this one to get from introduction to passage.

FY 2024 House and Senate Budget Bills

