Arizona Edition
Rep. Kupper on first term, GYEDC's LaVann on regional economic opportunity

By Victor Calderón,
Lou Gum
Published February 14, 2025 at 9:54 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:25-21:45 - Lou Gum speaks with the CEO and President of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC), Greg LaVann, about diverse industry, technology driven growth, and tariffs.

22:40-33:15 -The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-49:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with LD25 Republican freshman State Representative Nick Kupper about his learning curve in the State House and his views on working across the aisle, immigration, and American Ninja Warrior.

49:15-53:45 - Victor Calderon reports on efforts by local nurses to connect with and thank local farmworkers.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Arizona House of RepresentativesLegislative District 25State Rep. Nick KupperGYEDCYuma County Economy
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
