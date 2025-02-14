Rep. Kupper on first term, GYEDC's LaVann on regional economic opportunity

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:25-21:45 - Lou Gum speaks with the CEO and President of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC), Greg LaVann, about diverse industry, technology driven growth, and tariffs.

22:40-33:15 -The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-49:10 - Victor Calderon speaks with LD25 Republican freshman State Representative Nick Kupper about his learning curve in the State House and his views on working across the aisle, immigration, and American Ninja Warrior.

49:15-53:45 - Victor Calderon reports on efforts by local nurses to connect with and thank local farmworkers.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.