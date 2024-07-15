Yuma and Arizona elected officials and candidates react to Trump assassination attempt

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- The shooting Saturday of former President Trump has provoked an outpouring of support from across the political spectrum in Arizona -- as well as claims by some that what happened is a direct result of rhetoric from the Left.

All of the comments -- and accusations -- were made before there was any public information about the shooter or motives.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Republican:

Prayers for former President Donald Trump, for the people of Butler, and for our nation.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrat:

I am glad that former President Trump is safe, and hope that others at the rally were not seriously injured. I hope the perpetrator of this heinous act will be swiftly brought to justice.

Attorney General Kris Mayes, Democrat:

The attack against former President Trump must be strongly condemned by ALL Americans -- no matter their political beliefs. Political violence is never acceptable. Never. My thoughts are with the former President and anyone else who may have been injured or hurt at today’s rally.

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, chairman of the Arizona Freedom Caucus:

I'm sickened by the response from the Left following today's attempted assassination attempt on President Trump. They tried to kill President Trump today. They murdered a Trump supporter today. Within minutes, assassination deniers on the Left, including the Democrat mouthpieces at CNN, The Washington Post and USA Today, all immediately began disseminating misinformation and disinformation about the attempted assassination. And it took hours following the attempt on President Trump’s life for Joe Biden to even comment. The behavior from Democrats in the aftermath of this heinous act is beyond disgusting.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, candidate for Congress:

Democrats hate Trump and all who love America! Democrats and media did this today! All they have is death! America, Pray for President Trump!! The bullet grazed his ear! The left is unhinged!

Gina Swoboda, chair, Arizona Republican Party, on its behalf:

We are both horrified by this violence and angered that our country continues to suffer under this total collapse in leadership. The world is on fire, violence if growing and American has no one steering our course. President Trump is a fighter and America needs him now more than ever.

Arizona Senate Democrats:

The Arizona Senate Democrats condemn the act of violence targeting former President Trump earlier today. No matter an individual’s beliefs, violence is not acceptable. Period. Our thoughts are with the former President and everyone impacted by the incident at the rally.

Arizona House Democrats:

We unequivocally condemn this abhorrent act and hope for former President Trump’s swift recovery. There is no place for political violence in our nation. We also thank the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift and fearless response.

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson:

It’s a sad day in American politics. Political differences aside violence is never the answer.

Abe Hamadeh, Republican candidate for Congress:

President Trump was shot today, but his spirit remains unbroken. This cowardly act won't break our resolve. We stand firmly with him, united and stronger. We will rescue our country from these evil villains, ONCE AND FOR ALL.

Blake Masters, Republican candidate for Congress:

He’s going to Make America Great Again.

Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale:

So they really are going to try to kill him. That would be a mistake ... on their part.

House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, and candidate for Congress

Praying for President Trump, first responders, and any others who may have also been injured at the rally.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Democrat:

Our thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump & all those affected by today’s horrific shooting. There is no place for political violence in our democracy & no room for any more gun violence in our country.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani, Republican:

Our political leaders should never fear that their beliefs or political stances threaten their lives, and I call on all of those in positions of power and influence to condemn these attacks in the strongest of terms -- unequivocally.

Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge:

Violence is NEVER the answer! Praying for President Trump and a speedy recovery!

Arizona Senate Republicans:

Fighter. This is the strongest leader in America. Arizona Senate Republicans are praying for you, President Trump. May justice be served

Congressman Raul Grijalva, Democrat:

I condemn the attempted assassination of the former president. It's unacceptable to condone or embrace political violence in any form.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee:

Praying for President Trump and his recovery. This act of violence has no place at a peaceful campaign rally. May we pray for peace and civility in America.

Charlie Kirk, CEO of Arizona-based Turning Point Action which supports conservative Republican candidates:

A few weeks ago at the Turning Point Action People's Convention, I said someone would try to assassinate President Trump. I'm furious and horrified I was right.

Congressman Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican:

Maude and I are praying for Donald Trump, his family and all of America following the cowardly and heinous assassination attempt of the 45th President of the United States. I am extremely grateful to the brave law enforcement officials protecting President Trump and I thank God he is doing well and will never stop fighting for the American people.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff:

Trump shot. Grazed his head. Fist-bumped the air. He stands for US. We stand with him. And we will never say die! God bless OUR PRESIDENT!

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson:

I step off the plane (in Milwaukee for the Republican Convention)only to learn that President Trump has been shot! We live in historic times. God bless America! God bless President Trump.

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley:

Remember this day, 13 July, 2024. We are not the violent ones, THEY ARE!!!

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert:

God bless this man and all of those around him. Pray for the innocent victims and their families who were injured or killed in this assassination attempt.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Democrat:

Gabby and I are horrified by the incident in Pennsylvania. No one should ever have to experience political violence — we know that firsthand. We’re keeping former President Trump, his family, and everyone involved in our thoughts.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, independent:

Violence, especially political violence, is completely unacceptable. We must be a model for civil democracy and commit to the values that define us as Americans.

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, Republican:

Political violence has no place in America. Joyce and I send our prayers to President Trump, his family, and the family of the rally attendee whose life was tragically taken.

U.S. Rep. Eli Crane, Republican:

Warrior. Pray for the safety and wellbeing of President Trump and the patriotic Americans at his rally in PA.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, Democrat, also candidate for U.S. Senate:

Today's tragedy raises serious questions about the security measures -- and lack thereof -- that were taken to protect a former president if the United States. The bottom line: this was a failsure in security. There should never have been a clear line of sight on the former president. My Marine corps training taught me that. Those responsible for the planning, approving, and executing of this clearly insufficient security plan need to testify before Congress and be held accountable. This is the United States of America -- we can and must do better.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, Democrat, who was the victim of an assassination attempt:

Political violence is terrifying. I know. I'm holding former President Trump, and all those affected by today's indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and never acceptable -- never.

Kari Lake, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate:

I am shaken and horrified by the assassination attempt on President Trump's life today. I am praying for President Trump and the innocent attendees who were tragically injured or killed. I am grateful for the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials for their swift action and for preventing this incident from becoming even more tragic.

Pima County Republican Party:

Remember when they blamed Sarah Palin for Gabby Giffords getting shot here in Pima County?

KAWC's Victor Calderón contributed to this report.