Poll: AZ Corporation Commission ranks poorly among Latino voters

Alex Gonzalez

New polling shows that less than 10% of Latino voters in Arizona believe the Arizona Corporation Commission is taking the state in the right direction.

The poll, commissioned by the non-profit Chispa Arizona, had over 500 Latino voters from across the state participate.

It found 90% of them are concerned about increasing energy bills, and support a transition to clean energy.

Embold Research Analyst Trenton Marlar said in addition to rising costs, a large majority also are worried about the reliability of the state's energy system - especially during the hottest months of the year.

"Focusing both on cost and reliability," said Marlar, "we see that these are some of the top concerns for Latine voters - and we also have seen this in other Arizona polling, that these are the issues that Arizona voters overall are just really concerned about."

Marlar said Latino voters in the Grand Canyon State are also concerned about the pollution that comes from electricity generation, which is shown to impact communities of color at higher rates.

The five member ACC, currently with a strong Republican majority, regulates most utilities in the state. Three seats are up for grabs in the upcoming primary and general elections.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials projects that nearly a quarter of voters in Arizona this November will be Latinos.

Vianey Olivarria, executive director of Chispa Arizona said the poll results show a transition to clean, renewable energy is a top of mind issue for many Latinos throughout Arizona - and added that the decisions made by the ACC have direct impacts on the lives of Arizonans.

"The polling results make it very clear that it is time for a new ACC that embraces clean, affordable and renewable energy," said Olivarria. "Nearly three in four Latine voters agree that Arizona should produce as much clean energy as possible. We have over 360 days of solar, there is absolutely no reason that we should not be leading in this."

Olivarria argued that most Latino voters don't have many conflicting views on hot button issues this election cycle. Like for example, climate change and abortion.

While these are two issues that could drive voters to support one party candidate over another, Olivarria said she has confidence in the Latino community to support what is best for Arizona moving forward.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.