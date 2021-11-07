-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State utility regulators are trying to determine how hot is too hot -- and least when it comes to…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State utility regulators voted today to block electric companies under their purview from shutting off…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday the Arizona Corporation Commission has been getting into areas beyond its…
Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Two utility regulators are questioning whether some customers of Arizona Public Services are paying too much -- and the…
PHOENIX -- State utility regulators have no legal right to investigate their colleagues to determine if they are biased, a judge has ruled.In a decision…
Rodney Glassman was once an aide to Arizona Congressman, and noted Progressive, Raul Grijalva, and a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.…
Democrat Bill Mundell served two terms on the Arizona Corporation Commission in the early 2000s. Mundell says the ACC is a powerful entity in the state…
The Arizona Corporation Commission held a public comment session Monday to discuss the proposed Arizona Public Service rate increases. KAWC’s Maya…
Two Democratic candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission arrived in Yuma and talked to voters as part of their state wide campaign.KAWC's…
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson runs through eight candidates for Yuma City Council and two candidates for the Municipal Judge…