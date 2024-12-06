© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: honoring farmworkers, Yuma's spaceport, ACC changes rate process

By Lou Gum
Published December 6, 2024 at 9:50 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:45-11:45 - Victor Calderon reports on this year's 30th annual Dia Del Campesino event and takes us to the Farmworker Mass with Bishop of Tucson, Edward Weisenberger.

11:50-22:10 - Lou Gum speaks with acting city administrator Jay Simonton about progress on a proposal to build a spaceport in Yuma County. The Southwest Regional Aerospace Innovation Alliance has been named a finalist in the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engines program.

23:05-33:30 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom. Today Mack Schwitzing and Elias Alvarez interview the leader of their college, Dr. Daniel Corr, President of Arizona Western College.

34:00-48:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Arizona Corporation Commissioners Lea Marquez Peterson and Nick Myers and Diane Brown of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund (AZ-PIRG) about a recent vote by the ACC to change the way it manages rate increase requests from state utilities.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
