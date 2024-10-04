© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Luxenberg on ACC run, Pancrazi on local voter registration push

By Lou Gum,
Chris McDanielVictor CalderónMack SchwitzingElias Alvarez
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:58 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

01:45-23:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Dr. Nina Luxenberg, Green Party candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

24:45-32:45 - Chris McDaniel has a local news update, including reports from the KAWC Student Newsroom on YumaCon and the new AWC/NAU Library. We also hear from LD 25 House Candidates on Proposition 314.

33:45-51:00 - Victor Calderon speaks with the Yuma County Supervisor and former Arizona Legislator about voter registration efforts in Yuma County.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Arizona Edition Arizona Corporation CommissionElection 2024utilitiesLynne PancraziLegislative District 25
