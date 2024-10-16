© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
We talked to all of the candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:15 PM MST
Arizona Corporation Commission (azcc.gov)

Click the candidates name to hear an extended conversation on the issues and topics that motivate their run for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The Democrats

Ylenia Aguliar

Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ylenia Aguilar (D).
aguilarforarizona.com
Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ylenia Aguilar (D).
"One of the biggest barriers and challenges is access to information, and just people even knowing that this body exists." Ylenia Aguilar

Jonathan Hill

Democrat Jonathon Hill is seeking election to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
votehillaz.com
/
Jonathon Hill Campaign
Democrat Jonathon Hill is seeking election to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
"I think the Commission needs to take into account the financial health of all of the ratepayers across the state much more than they currently are." Jonathon Hill

Joshua Polacheck

Joshua Polacheck for Arizona
"There's no shame in having to educate yourself on this, but it is one of the most powerful bodies that we hear so little about in our state." Joshua Polacheck

The Republicans

Rene Lopez

Rene Lopez, Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
voterenelopez.com
Rene Lopez, Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
"The amount of growth that is needed in order to keep up with the business growth we have, and the people growth we have in Arizona, is massive." Rene Lopez

Lea Marquez Peterson

voteforlea.com
Lea Márquez Peterson Campaign
voteforlea.com
"When we see a rate case now, it's because the utility has historically spent money on their infrastructure. A lot of people think we're pre-approving dollars. No, in fact, we're actually looking historically at the investments that they've made." Lea Márquez Peterson

Rachel Walden

"I think that we're in a sort of ideological battle about things. And ultimately for me it's about preserving our freedoms and there's ways that we can do that and make sure that Arizona has a robust economy." Rachel Walden

The Green Party

Mike Cease

Mike Cease is a Green Party candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Mike Cease Campaign
Mike Cease is a Green Party candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
"It's an attack on democracy itself and it's an attack on all 4.5 million registered voters in Arizona. They are suppressing our voices, and they don't want our positions heard." Mike Cease

Nina Luxenberg

Dr. Nina Luxenberg, Green Party candidate for the ACC
Arizona Green Party (azgp.org)
Dr. Nina Luxenberg, Green Party candidate for the ACC
"One of the things that's missing is the public accessibility to the rate hearings between the Commission and the utility companies." Dr. Nina Luxenberg
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
