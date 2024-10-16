We talked to all of the candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission
Click the candidates name to hear an extended conversation on the issues and topics that motivate their run for the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The Democrats
"One of the biggest barriers and challenges is access to information, and just people even knowing that this body exists." Ylenia Aguilar
"I think the Commission needs to take into account the financial health of all of the ratepayers across the state much more than they currently are." Jonathon Hill
"There's no shame in having to educate yourself on this, but it is one of the most powerful bodies that we hear so little about in our state." Joshua Polacheck
The Republicans
"The amount of growth that is needed in order to keep up with the business growth we have, and the people growth we have in Arizona, is massive." Rene Lopez
"When we see a rate case now, it's because the utility has historically spent money on their infrastructure. A lot of people think we're pre-approving dollars. No, in fact, we're actually looking historically at the investments that they've made." Lea Márquez Peterson
"I think that we're in a sort of ideological battle about things. And ultimately for me it's about preserving our freedoms and there's ways that we can do that and make sure that Arizona has a robust economy." Rachel Walden
The Green Party
"It's an attack on democracy itself and it's an attack on all 4.5 million registered voters in Arizona. They are suppressing our voices, and they don't want our positions heard." Mike Cease
"One of the things that's missing is the public accessibility to the rate hearings between the Commission and the utility companies." Dr. Nina Luxenberg