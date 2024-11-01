Arizona Edition: Libertarian Chase Oliver on Presidential bid, the Intern Show, surviving the election

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

03:05-16:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Chase Oliver, Libertarian candidate for President of the United States, about offering an alternative to two-party choice.

16:50-20:55 - Victor Calderon speaks with Congressman Ruben Gallego on his most recent campaign swing through Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

21:45-30:15 - The KAWC Student Newsroom launches "The Intern Show" with an episode focused on young voters.

30:20-42:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Anna Tovar, outgoing Democrat on the Arizona Corporation Commission, about the big races in Arizona and a recent rate increase for Yuma Foothills residents. (CLICK HERE for ACC documents related to the Foothills Utilities rate case, including Commissioner Tovars' dissent letter.)

42:35-52:15 - Lou Gum speaks with author, psychotherapist and educator, Troy Love, about the mental toll of elections on people and how to handle unwelcome results.

