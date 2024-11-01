© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Libertarian Chase Oliver on Presidential bid, the Intern Show, surviving the election

By Lou Gum,
Victor CalderónElias AlvarezMack Schwitzing
Published November 1, 2024 at 9:55 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

03:05-16:45 - Lou Gum speaks with Chase Oliver, Libertarian candidate for President of the United States, about offering an alternative to two-party choice.

16:50-20:55 - Victor Calderon speaks with Congressman Ruben Gallego on his most recent campaign swing through Yuma and San Luis, Ariz.

21:45-30:15 - The KAWC Student Newsroom launches "The Intern Show" with an episode focused on young voters.

30:20-42:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Anna Tovar, outgoing Democrat on the Arizona Corporation Commission, about the big races in Arizona and a recent rate increase for Yuma Foothills residents. (CLICK HERE for ACC documents related to the Foothills Utilities rate case, including Commissioner Tovars' dissent letter.)

42:35-52:15 - Lou Gum speaks with author, psychotherapist and educator, Troy Love, about the mental toll of elections on people and how to handle unwelcome results.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Election 2024LibertarianArizona Corporation CommissionRepresentative Ruben GallegoKAWC Student Newsroom
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Elias Alvarez
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Elias Alvarez
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
See stories by Mack Schwitzing
Latest Episodes