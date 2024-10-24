© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Foothills water and sewer rate hike a bitter pill but necessary, says County Supervisor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
Water and sewer bills will rise for some Yuma Foothills residents.
DifferR - stock.adobe.com
/
258689925
Water and sewer bills will rise for some Yuma Foothills residents.

Water and Sewer customers who live in the Yuma foothills will see an increase in rates following a 4-1 vote of approval by the Arizona Corporation Commission in October.

Foothills Utilities acquired management of the utilities in 2022. The company claims it has spent over $20 million upgrading plants and dealing with issues like low water pressure and sewer odors.

Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons has been meeting with area residents on the issue for months. He says at the most recent meeting they met with the Foothills Utilities CEO in which he outlined the work done to improve systems, and the work still to be completed.

The company serves nearly 30,000 customers. Their rates for water will increase about 16 percent, while sewer rates will rise about 60 percent, to over $80.00 per month.

Simmons spoke to KAWC about the rate increase and what he'll be watching for in the months ahead. He noted that at his recent meeting residents seemed less angry than in previous meetings. He hopes the recent improvements have addressed some of their concerns.

Tags
News Arizona Corporation Commissionutilitieswater qualityYuma foothills
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content