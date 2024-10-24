Foothills water and sewer rate hike a bitter pill but necessary, says County Supervisor

Water and Sewer customers who live in the Yuma foothills will see an increase in rates following a 4-1 vote of approval by the Arizona Corporation Commission in October.

Foothills Utilities acquired management of the utilities in 2022. The company claims it has spent over $20 million upgrading plants and dealing with issues like low water pressure and sewer odors.

Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons has been meeting with area residents on the issue for months. He says at the most recent meeting they met with the Foothills Utilities CEO in which he outlined the work done to improve systems, and the work still to be completed.

The company serves nearly 30,000 customers. Their rates for water will increase about 16 percent, while sewer rates will rise about 60 percent, to over $80.00 per month.

Simmons spoke to KAWC about the rate increase and what he'll be watching for in the months ahead. He noted that at his recent meeting residents seemed less angry than in previous meetings. He hopes the recent improvements have addressed some of their concerns.