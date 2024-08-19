New Arizona license plates celebrate Hualapai tribe, Phoenix Rising FC soccer team

Arizona motorists who want to show off their love of a local community or team have some new options.

While motorists have been able to get specialty plates promoting education or recycling among other themes or teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns, there are three new options available

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division announced you can now select plates for the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International, There are now 104 options you can see at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

MVD officials say most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the last fiscal year, sales of specialty plates contributed more than $12 million for various causes and charities throughout Arizona.

The Hualapai Tribe is located northeast of Kingman. MVD officials said $17 goes to the tribe for ongoing human services to tribal elders, activities for tribal youth and support for programs related to health, recreation and education in the community.

Phoenix Rising FC won the 2023 USL Championship. $17 from each plate sold goes to provide soccer programs and services to boys and girls K thru 12 whose families have financial challenges.

The Rotary International plate is available to anyone with $17 going to support the Rotary Clubs of Arizona and their projects.

There are Rotary clubs in Yuma, the Foothills, San Luis and Somerton.

To view and order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.