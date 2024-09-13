AWC hosts workshop on turning your hobby into a business

High costs of living have driven many Americans to look for sources of income outside of their primary jobs. Many young adults are looking for alternative methods to supplement their income.

The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center is hosting a Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Workshop this Monday, September 16th. SBDC Business Counselor Mayra Franquez spoke about how the workshop is beneficial for AWC students and the community at large.

“I’ve seen a lot of people who have a hobby, but they don’t realize they could be making a profit off of it,” says Franquez, who helps the SBDC launch and grow small businesses through no-cost counseling for the Yuma and La Paz Communities.

48 percent of Gen Z side hustle, the highest percentage among generations included in Bankrate’s survey . In the same survey, Bankrate found that 52% of side hustlers have been making alternative income for two years or less.

“It’s good to see people in the industry to know what business looks like and get that perspective,” says Franquez.