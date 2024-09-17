AWC event addresses mental health and the stigma of asking for help

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness , In Arizona,1,438 lives were lost to suicide and 237,000 adults had thoughts of suicide in the last year.

September is National Suicide Awareness month.

Arizona Western College is partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness to raise awareness, promote action to prevent suicide and highlight available mental health resources.

AWC will host a suicide prevention workshop on Monday, September 23rd. The event includes how to recognize the signs of mental illness and break the stigma of asking for help.

Diana Corona, AWC Student Health and Wellness Coordinator says it is important for young people to learn coping skills.

“There’s the stress of the courses that you’re taking and the pressure that they’re under so If some of these issues are going to come about, this is typically the time that they probably will,” said Corona, who is coordinating the event with NAMI.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for adults ages 18-24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It causes about 21% of all injury-related deaths in this age group.

“If students can keep an eye on each other and notice the changes, then there can be a dialogue,” said Corona.